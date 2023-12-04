Asantewaa busted for lying about giving birth in the US? Shocking details drop

- Advertisement -

In a surprising turn of events, the heartwarming tale of Asantewaa and her newborn child, which recently took the internet by storm, is now shrouded in controversy.

Emerging reports suggest that the entire story might be a carefully orchestrated hoax, casting doubt on the authenticity of Asantewaa’s claims of giving birth.

Fresh reports indicate that Asantewaa, despite confirming her childbirth has not given birth as widely reported.

This revelation contradicts the celebratory news that had painted a picture of a joyous new mother embracing her newborn.

It is alleged that Asantewaa purposely propagated the childbirth news to garner attention and find herself in the headlines.

While she adamantly asserted her new motherhood status through a series of Snapchat posts, sceptics argue that she may be merely an expectant mother seeking to bask in the limelight prematurely.

Close allies of Asantewaa have also entered the fray, adding fuel to the speculation.

Some individuals, purportedly in the know, have suggested that she is yet to experience the joys of motherhood and is still expecting her child.

This conflicting information raises questions about the veracity of Asantewaa’s claims and the motives behind the purported deception.

