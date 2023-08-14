type here...
Asantewaa’s brother is weak in bed and also a 2 minutes man – Ama Official alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Ama Official-Asantewaa-Kayverli
17-year-old famed Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Official has wildly alleged that Asantewaa’s brother who’s simply known as Kay Official on social media is weak in bed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Ama Official claimed that Kay Verli suffers from premature ejaculation.

As asserted by Ama Official who slept with Kay Verli a little over a month ago, the male TikToker ejaculated just a few minutes into their atopa session.

It all began when an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl and engaged in sexual activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

Feeling exploited and upset, Ama Official reached out to Asantewaa to share her distress over her brother’s actions. In response, an infuriated Asantewaa reacted by insulting and threatening to leak Ama Official’s nude videos.

Eventually, the explicit videos of Ama Official were indeed leaked online, and Asantewaa has been accused of being behind the viral footage.

The unfolding situation has caused public outrage and sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their dismay over the alleged misconduct of the TikToker.

Source:GHpage

