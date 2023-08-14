I made my first 1 million at 23 through ‘hookup’ – Lady proudly reveals (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after she disclosed how she had made money through hookups.

The young lady did not reveal her present age but claimed to have made her first million naira when she was 23 years old.



She was responding to a question about the age she earned her first N1 million during a street vox poll.

When questioned in a video that has since appeared online about what she was doing at the time that earned her such a sizable quantity of money at such a young age, she replied that it was hookup.

This generated mixed reactions from netizens who did not agree with her confession.

Queen commented; “This generation ehnnnnn, no shame at all. In the past if you call a woman “ashxwo” she will fight you to pieces. Now they are proud of it.”

Sam wrote; “How do y’all feel when you have a camera pointed at you and you answer to whatever thing you’re asked??

Chris commented; “She still dey do am o chai imagine how many men 1m make we say 50K that’s 20 men those men now go do more than one round I hold my peace ?”

Watch her speak below:

