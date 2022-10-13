- Advertisement -

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the party.

He disclosed this on Accra-based Class FM, that he was the best person to occupy the chairmanship position while he bragged about his achievements.

“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.”

“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.”

“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added.

The NDC will hold its national congress on December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.

Mr. Nketia will be in the race with the current chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Ahead of that, the party has slated 22nd and 23rd of October 2022 for its constituency level elections.

The regional elections will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.