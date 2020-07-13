type here...
Your flow so wack – Asem disses all rappers in Ghana in a new freestyle video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Wiafe Asante-Mensah popularly known in showbiz cycles as Asem is back again and he is making the top list in the news headlines. He’s currently trending number 2 on twitter.

The former Lynx Entertainment Artist Asem is not giving up anytime soon amid trolls on social media after he first picked a fight and threw a ‘nonfa’ jab at Sarkodie in a series of weak bars freestyle videos.

His claim as being the pacesetter of the Ghana rap game still gives him the strong vibe and energy to attack the already made rappers and the young upcoming ones almost very week.

In another rap freestyle video, Asem has moved a notch higher to insulting and dissing his fellow rappers in Ghana. He has focused his radar at not only his rival Sarkodie but also rappers like; Medikal, EL, Edem, M.anifest, Joey B and Pappy Kojo.

In the freestyle video, Asem started by blasting Sarkodie for saying he spent $100,000 on one of his music videos. Asem went on to diss the other rappers by claiming supremacy over them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Asem’s punches to the other rappers he has invited into a fresh beef with him in his new diss freestyle video will definitely cause traffic. I’m sure they will reply with hot bars. who will kick start?

Source:GHPAGE

