'Asking midgets how they satisfy women in bed is offensive' - Don...
Entertainment

‘Asking midgets how they satisfy women in bed is offensive’ – Don Little

By Kweku Derrick
Don Little girlfriend
Don Little has recounted the number of times people have bruised his ego by questioning how he succeeds in sexually satisfying a woman with his stature.

Speaking in a recent interview, the diminutive actor educated the public on the need to be measured in their utterances and do away with the silly remarks they make about midgets.

According to Don Little, it takes a lot of patience to restrict clapping back at persons who look down on them.

“Respect us, we are humans just like you. Respect is reciprocal…I am a man, not a boy and so don’t pet me like a child,” he warned in an interview with Emelia Brobbey.

Sharing some of the offensive comments they receive on regular basis he said: “I have people asking ‘Don how do you have sex with a woman with your small size’. I just don’t understand.”

Don Little, real named Samuel Atanga, also hammered on some disadvantage that comes with dwarfism.

He said: “Due to our size, we are very careful. Even regular men suffer at the hands of women, how much more us? We cut our coats according to our cloth. Our size down there comes in a form of a toothpick (laughs). We will not even bother and when our sexual desire gets high, we keep it to ourselves.”

    Source:GHPage

