Assassins will shoot Captain Smart 30 times- Prophet Salifu Amoako

- Advertisement -

Founder and general overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has prophesied that presenter Captain Smart faces assassination in the new year.

The prophet stated on the very first Sunday of the new year that the presenter, known for being forthright with issues surrounding politics and other social issues, has his days numbered as his enemies have plotted to kill him.

He revealed that some vicious men have been contracted to shoot down the media personality at his home.

Bishop Salifu added that Captain Smart would be shot 30 times by these killers.

”There is an ambush that four people have laid against a radio presenter. If he is going to enter his house, four men will shoot him 30 times and run off on a motorbike. The man is called captain smart, there are four people who hate him and they have employed some Muslim boys that by this year April, he will be bragging that nothing can touch him. But by the time he knows he has become a ghost,” he expressed.

To nullify their evil plot, the man of God said, “I will cancel every death. Every death in the atmosphere, I cancel it, I cancel it, I cancel it.”

Meanwhile, Prophet Badu Kobi on New Year’s Eve, prophesied that the NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi, similarly, was going to be a victim this year as some people have spiritually plotted to get rid of him.

He stated, however, that with prayer this could be averted. Prophecies at the beginning of every year have become a norm in our society currently, and whether they are indeed from God still tickles many minds.