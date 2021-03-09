Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish endorses Yaw Tog’s Sore remix in latest video

- Advertisement -

English footballer Jack Peter Grealish has promoted Yaw Tog’s Sore remix which features UK superstar Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur in a new video.

The player who plies his trade for Premier League Club Aston Villa has used the hit song as the background music for his latest skill video.

The attacking midfielder shared the video which has the song, particularly Stormzy’s verse, banging in the background on his official Instagram page.

Stormzy in his slick verse on the song used Grealish’s name in his rhyme and the footballer has returned the favour by using the song for his video.

The video shows the Aston Villa number 10 at his skilful best as he took on player after player and score some sublime goals.

Since its release, Yaw Tog’s Sore remix has gotten some great reactions and reviews from music lovers and critics.

The music video for the song has amassed over 1 million views in just 4 days, and this proves just how big the song is.



The short but extremely successful music career of Yaw Tog began with the famous Kumerican movement.

Among the many others behind the movement, the brightest spotlight has hit the 19-year-old.