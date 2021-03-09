type here...
GhPage Entertainment Aston Villa's Jack Grealish endorses Yaw Tog's Sore remix in latest video
Entertainment

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish endorses Yaw Tog’s Sore remix in latest video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Jack Grealish Yaw Tog
Jack Grealish Yaw Tog
- Advertisement -

English footballer Jack Peter Grealish has promoted Yaw Tog’s Sore remix which features UK superstar Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur in a new video.

The player who plies his trade for Premier League Club Aston Villa has used the hit song as the background music for his latest skill video.

The attacking midfielder shared the video which has the song, particularly Stormzy’s verse, banging in the background on his official Instagram page.

Stormzy in his slick verse on the song used Grealish’s name in his rhyme and the footballer has returned the favour by using the song for his video.

The video shows the Aston Villa number 10 at his skilful best as he took on player after player and score some sublime goals.

Since its release, Yaw Tog’s Sore remix has gotten some great reactions and reviews from music lovers and critics.

The music video for the song has amassed over 1 million views in just 4 days, and this proves just how big the song is.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The short but extremely successful music career of Yaw Tog began with the famous Kumerican movement.

Among the many others behind the movement, the brightest spotlight has hit the 19-year-old.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
55 %
4.5mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News