- Advertisement -

The 7th edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians has been announced by Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating firm in Ghana.

The ranking list was released on Monday, Feb. 28 2022, honouring young Ghanaians excelling in various sectors such as sports, entertainment, leadership, social entrepreneurship, business etc.

Notable names on the list from entertainment include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kwadwo Nkansah, Gyakie etc.

In media, Wode Maya, Zion Felix, Anita Akuffo, Berla Mundi and other trailblazers were noted for their sterling contribution in the year under review.

Other notable names honoured in the 2021 ranking include Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal FC place, Thomas Partey, Deputy Information Minister, Abubakar Fatimatu, (who is he) Brian Amoateng, Dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd and others.

More information on the ranking is also available on gh.avancemedia.org

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2021 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.