The 7th edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians has been announced by Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating firm in Ghana.
The ranking list was released on Monday, Feb. 28 2022, honouring young Ghanaians excelling in various sectors such as sports, entertainment, leadership, social entrepreneurship, business etc.
Notable names on the list from entertainment include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kwadwo Nkansah, Gyakie etc.
In media, Wode Maya, Zion Felix, Anita Akuffo, Berla Mundi and other trailblazers were noted for their sterling contribution in the year under review.
Other notable names honoured in the 2021 ranking include Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal FC place, Thomas Partey, Deputy Information Minister, Abubakar Fatimatu, (who is he) Brian Amoateng, Dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd and others.
More information on the ranking is also available on gh.avancemedia.org
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2021 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.
- Abubakar Fatimatu || Deputy Minister, Ministry of Information
- Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako || Autism Ambassadors Ghana
- Amaarae || Musician
- Amoaning Samuel (Entamoty) || YouTuber
- Anita Akuffo || On-Air personality
- Berla Mundi || On-Air Personality
- BigGodwin Martey || Websoft Solutions
- Black Sherif || Musician
- Brian Amoateng || IYES Ghana
- Clemento Suarez || Comedian
- Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo || Hollard Ghana
- DanceGod Lloyd || Dancer
- Daniel Amartey || Footballer
- Eno Barony || Musician
- Fameye || Musician
- Felix Afena Gyan || Footballer
- Gregory Rockson || mPharma
- Gyakie || Musician
- Ibrahim Mahama || Artist
- Incredible Zigi || Dancer
- Jake Obeng-Bediako || Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy
- Jordan Ayew || Footballer
- Jorge Appiah || SolarTaxi
- Juliet Bawuah || Journalist
- Kaly Jay || Influencer
- Kennedy Agyapong || Afrochella
- Kennedy Osei || Despite Media
- KiDi || Musician
- Kobby Kyei || Blogger
- Kuami Eugene || Musician
- Kudus Mohammed || Footballer
- Kwadwo Nkansah || Actor
- Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber
- Mame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng || Glico
- Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
- Mawuli Gavor || Actor
- Medikal || Musician
- OB Amponsah || Comedian
- Ohene Kwame Frimpong || SaltMedia
- Owuraku Ampofo || Journalist
- Prince Ampofo || Databank Foundation
- Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3Music Networks
- Sam Nartey George || Member of Parliament
- Sammy Gyamfi || NDC Communications Director
- Samuel Takyi || Boxer
- Stonebwoy || Musician
- Thomas Partey || Footballer
- Wode Maya || YouTuber
- Yvonne Nelson || Actor
- Zion Felix || Blogger