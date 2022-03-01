type here...
Avance Media announces 2021 list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

By Kweku Derrick
2021-Most-Influential-Young-Ghanaians
The 7th edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians has been announced by Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating firm in Ghana.

The ranking list was released on Monday, Feb. 28 2022, honouring young Ghanaians excelling in various sectors such as sports, entertainment, leadership, social entrepreneurship, business etc. 

Notable names on the list from entertainment include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kwadwo Nkansah, Gyakie etc. 

In media, Wode Maya, Zion Felix, Anita Akuffo, Berla Mundi and other trailblazers were noted for their sterling contribution in the year under review. 

Other notable names honoured in the 2021 ranking include Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal FC place,  Thomas Partey, Deputy Information Minister, Abubakar Fatimatu, (who is he) Brian Amoateng, Dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd and others. 

More information on the ranking is also available on gh.avancemedia.org

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2021 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order. 

  1. Abubakar Fatimatu || Deputy Minister, Ministry of Information
  2. Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako || Autism Ambassadors Ghana
  3. Amaarae || Musician
  4. Amoaning Samuel (Entamoty) || YouTuber
  5. Anita Akuffo || On-Air personality
  6. Berla Mundi || On-Air Personality
  7. BigGodwin Martey || Websoft Solutions
  8. Black Sherif || Musician
  9. Brian Amoateng || IYES Ghana
  10. Clemento Suarez || Comedian
  11. Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo || Hollard Ghana
  12. DanceGod Lloyd || Dancer
  13. Daniel Amartey || Footballer
  14. Eno Barony || Musician
  15. Fameye || Musician
  16. Felix Afena Gyan || Footballer
  17. Gregory Rockson || mPharma
  18. Gyakie || Musician
  19. Ibrahim Mahama || Artist
  20. Incredible Zigi || Dancer
  21. Jake Obeng-Bediako || Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy
  22. Jordan Ayew || Footballer
  23. Jorge Appiah || SolarTaxi
  24. Juliet Bawuah || Journalist
  25. Kaly Jay || Influencer
  26. Kennedy Agyapong || Afrochella
  27. Kennedy Osei || Despite Media
  28. KiDi || Musician
  29. Kobby Kyei || Blogger
  30. Kuami Eugene || Musician
  31. Kudus Mohammed || Footballer
  32. Kwadwo Nkansah || Actor
  33. Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber
  34. Mame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng || Glico
  35. Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
  36. Mawuli Gavor || Actor
  37. Medikal || Musician
  38. OB Amponsah || Comedian
  39. Ohene Kwame Frimpong || SaltMedia
  40. Owuraku Ampofo || Journalist
  41. Prince Ampofo || Databank Foundation
  42. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3Music Networks
  43. Sam Nartey George || Member of Parliament
  44. Sammy Gyamfi || NDC Communications Director
  45. Samuel Takyi || Boxer
  46. Stonebwoy || Musician
  47. Thomas Partey || Footballer
  48. Wode Maya || YouTuber
  49. Yvonne Nelson || Actor
  50. Zion Felix || Blogger

    Source:GHPage

