Kennedy Agyapong advises Medikal to stop smoking if he does, gives him powerful investment advice in new video

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in a rare appearance with rapper Medikal on Oman 107.1 Fm advised the famous rapper on drugs and investment as the two met prior to Kennedy’s birthday on June 16 next week.

Medikal who showed up earlier for an interview on the Ye Ko Fie show with Silva Lady as host expressed his admiration for the politician.

The award-winning rapper stated that he was honoured that Kennedy once mentioned that he is among his favourite Ghanaian acts and that he enjoys his music.

Medikal also revealed that he takes a lot of inspiration from the business mogul’s journey so far with reference to his success in business and humanitarian acts.

Medikal then took time out to wish Kennedy a happy birthday in advance with a freestyle rap. Kennedy, who joined the show later, was also impressed with the young rapper’s remarks and reiterated his respect for Medikal’s humility as he considered him super talented.

The politician and successful businessman, however, had some words of advice for the musician. He urged him to avoid smoking weed and abusing drugs because they were only going to drag him down.

Kennedy, in comparing the older generation of musicians to the new crop of artistes stated that the young acts like Medikal had a better shot at making better decisions.

He then asked Medikal and every other young acts to take a cue from musicians whose finances have withered away with their musical careers just because of extravagance and their failure to invest.

He asked Medikal to cut down on the expensive jewelry and cars and to save and invest ahead of the future now that he is making waves.

The maverick politician recommended real estate as the right channel for a musician like Medikal who was still relevant and had less time to spend away from music.

He advised that the young musician acquire lands that he could sell in the future to raise capital for business when his music career fades.