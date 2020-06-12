type here...
GhPage Entertainment Avoid drugs and invest wisely- Ken Agyapong advises Medikal
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Avoid drugs and invest wisely- Ken Agyapong advises Medikal

Kennedy Agyapong advises Medikal to stop smoking if he does, gives him powerful investment advice in new video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
|
Kennedy Agyapong Medikal
Kennedy Agyapong Medikal
- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in a rare appearance with rapper Medikal on Oman 107.1 Fm advised the famous rapper on drugs and investment as the two met prior to Kennedy’s birthday on June 16 next week.

READ ALSO: One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Medikal who showed up earlier for an interview on the Ye Ko Fie show with Silva Lady as host expressed his admiration for the politician.

The award-winning rapper stated that he was honoured that Kennedy once mentioned that he is among his favourite Ghanaian acts and that he enjoys his music.

Medikal also revealed that he takes a lot of inspiration from the business mogul’s journey so far with reference to his success in business and humanitarian acts.

Medikal then took time out to wish Kennedy a happy birthday in advance with a freestyle rap. Kennedy, who joined the show later, was also impressed with the young rapper’s remarks and reiterated his respect for Medikal’s humility as he considered him super talented.

The politician and successful businessman, however, had some words of advice for the musician. He urged him to avoid smoking weed and abusing drugs because they were only going to drag him down.

Kennedy, in comparing the older generation of musicians to the new crop of artistes stated that the young acts like Medikal had a better shot at making better decisions.

He then asked Medikal and every other young acts to take a cue from musicians whose finances have withered away with their musical careers just because of extravagance and their failure to invest.

He asked Medikal to cut down on the expensive jewelry and cars and to save and invest ahead of the future now that he is making waves.

READ ALSO: Nigel Gaisie hired assassins to kill me-Kennedy Agyapong unveils

The maverick politician recommended real estate as the right channel for a musician like Medikal who was still relevant and had less time to spend away from music.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He advised that the young musician acquire lands that he could sell in the future to raise capital for business when his music career fades.

Previous articleHushpuppi nearly made me kill my mother for money rituals – Nigerian guy reveals
Next article22-year-old young lady brags about owning a luxurious mansion at her age

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Mugeez breaks silence with a strong message regarding Grammys And African Music

Taylor Junior Charles -
Singer and member of the famous Ghanaian music group, R2Bess has shocked fans with given his piece concerning the Grammys and African...
Read more
Entertainment

Bullet and Wendy Shay live in the same house- Ray James speaks on dating rumors

RASHAD -
For over two years there have always been rumors that the CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet has been sleeping with his artist,...
Read more
Entertainment

Samuel Ofori weeps as he denies sleeping with ladies in Germany allegation

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian actor Samuel Ofori recently has been hit by several accusations by his ex-lover in Germany for sleeping and duping ladies under...
Read more
Entertainment

I don’t smoke weed but I mix it with Waakye – Fameye

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian hiplife musician Fameye has debunked comments from some social media users that he smokes marijuana aka wee. The...
Read more
Entertainment

Cecilia Marfo prophecy saved Stacy Amoateng from dying – Quophi Okyeame

Qwame Benedict -
The husband of popular television presenter Stacy Amoateng, Quophi Okyeame has revealed how a prophecy from troubled preacher Cecilia Marfo saved his...
Read more
Entertainment

Burna Boy, Rema nominated for 2020 BET awards

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Grammy-nominated Nigerian artiste Burna Boy and countryman Rema of MAVIN Records have both been nominated in the Best International Act and Viewers...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Lesbian drops the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are into the act

RASHAD -
A Twitter user with handle @top_gyal has taken to her handle to drop the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are secret...
Read more
Lifestyle

Muslim Lady disqualified from beauty pageant audition for refusing to remove her hijab calls for Justice

Taylor Junior Charles -
Amidst a massive protest going around the world against racism, there is also the need to realize that certain people are been...
Read more
Entertainment

Fans gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son -Mcbrown celebrates him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana's best and richest movie star, Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to social media to celebrate Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son who...
Read more
Entertainment

Joint 77 finally hands over his car to Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Joint 77 who is one of the sacked militants from Shatta Wale's camp following his fight with Shatta Wale on Hitz FM...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News