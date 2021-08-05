- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has reacted angrily to some statements made by media personality, Mona Gucci, about actress-turned-TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown and her marriage.

Some months ago, Mona Gucci went on a rampage and attacked the United Showbiz host after she appeared on her show for an interview and later claimed that she felt humiliated by panellists who sought to demean her as a top-tier slay queen.

While at it, she said she got a message from her friend Joyce Boakye pleading with her to stop fighting Nana Ama McBrown, who is also her friend, and let things slide.

Not long did Mona’s friendship with Joyce get soiled after she confronted the latter about CCTV footage that reportedly captured her stealing some scented candles which were reported missing at broadcaster Nana Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party.

Since then, the two former friends have been engaged in a war of words where they have continuously traded insults at each other on social media.

SEE ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown is being beaten by her husband – Joyce Boakye

In one of her latest live videos, Mona Gucci attempted to expose Joyce Boakye as an untrusted person who gossiped to her about how actress Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, often subjects her to beatings and other forms of abuse at home.

Mona said she believed Joyce Boakye’s allegations due to her relationship with Nana Ama Mcbrown as actresses.

These claims by Mona Gucci appear to have infuriated Ayisha Modi who took to social media to send a strong warning to the Onua TV presenter.

She cautioned Mona to come out with a damage control retraction to her earlier statement within a 12-hour ultimatum else she will expose her dirty secrets as well.

Ayisha, who is seemingly becoming Ghana’s queen of feuds, in her defensive posture said Nana Ama Macbrown has worked very hard for her brand to be dragged in the mud, hence her marital problems should not be Mona’s business or that of anyone else.

Ayisha Modi emphasized that Nana Ama Macbrown including Emelia Brobbey and Vivian Jill are some important personalities who should not be messed with based on their hard work and achievements.

Listen to Ayisha’s reaction below.

As at press time, Mona Gucci was yet to respond to Ayisha Modi