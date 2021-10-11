- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has involved herself in Mona Gucci and Adu Safowah’s beef by revealing some secrets about the Onua TV presenter.

In audio chanced upon by GhPage TV, Ayisha Modi made some serious allegations against Mona Gucci.

Ayisha stated that she and Mona Gucci has no form of friendship but has assisted her financially on several occasions.

She described Mona Gucci as a scammer and added that the Onua TV presenter is not capable of catering for her family.

According to Ayisha, Mona is a backstabber who has been speaking ill about her behind her back.

Ayisha also revealed that Mona Gucci told her she was in love with Nana Doe, the alleged boyfriend of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Ayisha further disclosed that Mona Gucci is wanted by the American Embassy for fraud and that she cannot return to the United States.

Listen to the audio below;

As usual, Ayisha Modi bragged after her luxurious lifestyle and also used unprintable words on the TV presenter.