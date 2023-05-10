Controversial Ghanaian socialite and music producer, Ayisha Modi has thrown basic decency to the dogs in a new video that has since raised eyebrows on social media.

In this new TikTok video that has since gone viral, Ayisha Modi can be seen seductively dancing while showing off her waist beads.

The Sowutoum queen delicately unbuttoned her shirt to show off her melons and cleavage.

In the video, Ayisha Modi happily danced to Mzbel’s naughty “16 Years” old song.

As a queen mother and highly revered person, Ayisha Modi has since been beaten by social media users who have come across the video.

Below are some of the comments from disappointed Ghanaians under the disgusting video…

@Patricia Aryee – Most of this celebrities go through a lot oooo Asem ioooooo ?am not sure she is okay

@Switchfocus – The SAY NO TO DRUGS campaign starts today

@Somubholiva – So we are all watching her to go mad. What kind of broken heart is she going through. Didn’t she say no more social media? Hmmmm.

@Nanasampomaa – Seriously nana hemaa paaa I think something is wrong eeeeiiii hmmmm

@AbynahK – Soo classless, used to really really like her and followed her but I realized you can never buy class and the talk was way too much, I feel there’s also something happening especially when I saw Shatta and Abbas videos ! She has talked saaa and sacked the man

@Misslosslne – She ain’t okay…. N does she have one type of bra or is just one p3 as in Wash n wear cox all her videos have watched so far nu it’s this type.

