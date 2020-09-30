Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy name Mcbrown’s daughter God’s favourite gift

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy in an affectionate showing with actress Mcbrown named the actress’ daughter God’s favorite gift.

Stonebwoy has been busy in the past week driving around with DJ Cuppy in her Ferrari, chilling with billionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar and now hanging out with Mcbrown and Baby Maxin.

Ayisha Modi who goes by the handle She_loves_stonebwoy on social media in the video is spotted calling Maxin a superstar and God’s favourite gift.

Ayisha is one of the most trusted people in the Dancehall act’s inner circle as she has on several occasions defended him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nonetheless, Nana Ama Mcbrown is currently the host of the United Showbiz show on United Television engaging in discussions regarding the Ghanaian Entertainment industry.

In February 2019, Nana Ama Mcbrown delivered her baby girl in Canada after a long wait.

The actress turned TV show host in an interview with Dentaa explained that it was the people on the outside that kept posing the question of when she would marry and give birth.

Marrying in her early 40’s, the legendary actress added that her parents were super supportive of her because they believed that in due time she would end up marrying and bearing a child.