Ayisha Modi and others visit troubled Funny Face

Ayisha Modi has shown Funny Face love by visiting him at his Kasoa home in the midst of all the chaos surrounding his relationship.

Born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face is going through a tough phase in his life after his baby mama denied him custody of his twin daughters.

The comedian’s estranged partner, Vanessa, has levelled several allegations of physical and verbal abuse against him claiming that his abusive behaviour is what led to her departing with their babies.

Since his relationship debacle, Funny Face has not been himself. Aside from breaking down during an interview with Regina Van Helvert, the comic actor has been gloomy after being separated from his twins.

Funny Face has gone after Maame Yeboah Asiedu, Eugene Osafo Nkansah nicknamed Nkonkonsa, Lil Win, Bismark the Joke, Kalybos and a host of others blaming them for his failed relationship.

It is feared that the comedian is emotionally unstable and might need some kind of therapy to get back to his old bubbly self.

Over the weekend, Kwaku Manu took time out to share some jewels of advice asking Funny Face to take his relationship problems off social media and to try and seek help if he needs it.

Unofficial personal assistant to Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has visited Funny Face at his Kasoa based residence and shown him love amid his troubles.

This is indeed the time the entertainer needs the people he calls friends most and Ayisha was there to stand by him even in these worrisome moments.

Posting a picture of Funny Face on Instagram with the caption, ”Lord of power ???, pls place a protective seal over @therealfunnyface life. Bless him with safety and peace ??. May he walk through the dangers of life with your almighty presence. Protect his body, Mind and heart. Pls shield him from the Evil of his world ? and shine Your light so deeply into his Spirit. Through your Light, may he find comfort. In Jesus righteous Name! Amen ?. God will mock those who mock you, he will disgrace those who disgraced you. I left my hospital bed just to see you, Nana Yaw! No one is home ?. I live your house with peace and love ?. This is a spiritual fight leave it all to God to fight for you??. I Love ? you??????”, she expressed her love for the former.

SEE POST BELOW:

Ayisha Modi Funny Face

She followed the post up with a visit to Funny Face’s home to encourage and support him.

In another Instagram post, the Children’s President as he is known was seen all cosy with Ayisha Modi as they posed for the camera after her visit.

SEE POST BELOW:

Funny face Ayisha

Other industry players including blogger Zion Felix also showed up to check up on the actor.

Funny Face ZionFelix

It’s great to see that Funny Face is in high spirits again. Nonetheless, some have questioned whether his suicidal posts and ranting are just a way of grabbing attention and playing the victim.

Regardless, losing Funny Face will be a great loss to an already struggling comedy industry in Ghana and to see him all pumped up again is a great sight.