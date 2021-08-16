- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi are still on the neck of each other and this comes after Afia decided to take her fight to Rev Obofour and his wife Queen Ciara.

Ayisha has responded to her several times and has dropped series of chats to back her allegations but looks like Afia has a lot in store for the unofficial spokesperson for Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy.

In a new video we have come across on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger without mincing words stated that her daughter Pena’s future is way brighter than that of Ayisha Modi.

She didn’t end there as she continued by saying Pena’s past is even greater than Ayisha’s future.

Watch the video below:

We wonder why Afia Schwarzenegger would think of involving her daughter Pena in this fight since she wasn’t happy at first when her name came up.

In other news, Ayisha Modi has vowed to do everything within her means to make sure the twins of Afia Schwarzenegger named James and John are sacked from the University.

According to him, the boys didn’t qualify to enter into the University but found their ways there through dubious means.