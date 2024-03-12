type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWATCH: Baby Maxin and friends visits her mother's day care; Adorable video...
News

WATCH: Baby Maxin and friends visits her mother’s day care; Adorable video warms heart

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Daughter of revered Ghanaian Kumawood actress and brands ambassador, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Baby Maxin, was captured in a video having a fun time at her mother’s newly opened daycare, Kids Lounge By McBrown.

The video shared on the official TikTok page of the daycare showcased the adorable moment where Baby Maxin, along with other children, could be seen drawing with colour pencils at a round table.

TRENDING NOW: “I prefer my Gob3 with plantain chips, not ripe plantain” – Berla Mundi reveals

The empire, Nana Ama McBrown was standing nearby and looking on with a broad smile, clearly proud of the sweet atmosphere she had created for these kids.

The daycare was officially launched in February 2024 and boasts of state-of-the-art amenities for the comfort of the children.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

BREAKING NEWS: “My husband defecates and n me whenever he is ‘coming’” – Lady cries for help

Checkout the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMM4YfHY/

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Accra
few clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
58 %
5.4mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more