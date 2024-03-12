WATCH: Baby Maxin and friends visits her mother’s day care; Adorable video warms heart

- Advertisement -

Daughter of revered Ghanaian Kumawood actress and brands ambassador, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Baby Maxin, was captured in a video having a fun time at her mother’s newly opened daycare, Kids Lounge By McBrown.

The video shared on the official TikTok page of the daycare showcased the adorable moment where Baby Maxin, along with other children, could be seen drawing with colour pencils at a round table.

The empire, Nana Ama McBrown was standing nearby and looking on with a broad smile, clearly proud of the sweet atmosphere she had created for these kids.

The daycare was officially launched in February 2024 and boasts of state-of-the-art amenities for the comfort of the children.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMM4YfHY/