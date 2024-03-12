“I prefer beans with plantain chips, not ripe plantain”; Berla Mundi reveals her wildest combination

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian TV personality, Berla Adade Mundi has shared her unconventional taste for beans with a very wild combo.

According to her, she prefers the combination of beans popularly called ” Gob3″ with plantain chips and this has raised eyebrows.

Speaking in a recent edition of the Day Show about the 3FM’s anticipated “Gob3” festival, the revered broadcaster reminisced about her school days and their routine of having beans every Wednesday or Thursday.

However, she and her curious peers would visit a nearby shop to purchase plantain chips, creating what she described as a delightful combination.

“I remember when I was in school, they would give us beans every Wednesday or Thursday, so I used to go and buy plantain chips.

So in Motown, just opposite the dining hall, there was this shop that we bought from, so we just bought and added it to it,” she narrated.