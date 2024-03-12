My husband defecates on me whenever he’s “coming” – Woman cries for help

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has taken the internet aback after narrating what goes on in her matrimonial bed and how it’s affecting her matrimonial and mental health.

The woman who according to her is married to a “loving and responsible husband” is seeking help to deal with what she describes as “disgusting” during bedmatics with her partner.

The mother of 2 shared her story about how her husband always defecates anytime he is about to climax.

Narrating her ordeal to Ms. Nancy on “Confessions on TV3”, she is contemplating on ending her eleven month marriage as she cannot bare it anymore.

“I have been married for 11 months now. My husband has had this problem since we started dating till now. The problem is that anytime my husband and I have sex and he is about cuming and it is its peak, then he would ease himself on the bed.

We have tried for him to stop but he always says it is too sweet so he cannot control himself. Because of that we agreed for him to always ease himself before we start to have sex.

But he will still do it when cuming. I refused to give him sex during the time we were dating because it was disgusting. I married him because irrespective of that, he is a responsible, good and loving husband,” she narrated.