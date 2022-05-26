Barima Sidney vows to release song against Nana Akufo-Addo gov’t

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Barima Sidney has hinted at releasing a song that exposes the ills of the current Nana Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the current hardship and poor governance structure have birthed the song which he would release against the government.

In an exclusive interview, Barima Sidney who was a staunch supporter of the NPP said the party has failed to think outside the box in addressing the plights of Ghanaians.

“Ghana isn’t the only country suffering from economic difficulty. Everyone is suffering on a global scale. However, it is said that if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you, which is exactly what we are seeing in Ghana right now.”

“It is apparent from what is going on in the country that our leaders do not have a backup plan to save the country. As a country, we are unprepared for this, and we have already been exposed.“

“The administration needs to look outside the box and turn things around.”

In the past, the likes of Sarkodie were forceful in churning out songs to address social problems and to speak truth to power. The situation has changed since the NPP took office in 2017.

However, Barima Sidney has intimated that he has decided to go hard on the government judging by the current economic troubles faced by Ghanaians.

“I’ll be releasing a song about the current events soon.” It will be a hotly debated topic. The title is ‘Power,’ and it will be released in August of this year. “That music is going to shake the world,” Barima Sidney said