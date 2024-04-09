Wendy Shay is ugly so no rich guy wants her- Twene Jonas

- Advertisement -

Controversial internet sensation and Youtuber, Twene Jonas has taken musician, Wendy Shay to the cleaners.

Wendy Shay, reacting to reports of being one of the girls who exchanged sex with Henry Fitz for money said that she had nothing to do with “sakawa” boys.

She noted everything she has gotten in life, naming her recently acquired Range Rover car among others as things she worked for.

She dared any rich man who has had sex with her in exchange for money to come and publicly denigrate her, after which she bragged that many presidents and bigwigs are in her DM wanting to have sex with her in exchange for money.

Reacting to the video made by “Ghana Wake Up”, Twene Jonas has confirmed that Wendy Shay does not sleep around in exchange for money.

Twene Jonas gave the reason that Wendy Shay is not beautiful which is why men are refusing to approach her.

According to her, the beautiful female celebrities in Ghana are being chased by men, however, the story changes when it comes to Wendy Shay because of her looks.