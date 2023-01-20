BBnaija Horny housemates engaged in intimate session for over 3 minutes

The Big Brother Naija show is gaining traction, and the drama keeps getting dramatic.

Although the show is rated 18, many people are usually stunned by some of the intimate sessions that are allowed to go on there for public viewing.

In a video, two horny housemates are seen engaging in what could be described as tense foreplay.

They kissed, frolicked, caressed, and fondled each other sexually. The lady clinched onto the guy, who took turns smooching her bum.

The entire session, which nearly got to a climax with both going down on each other, lasted for over 3 minutes.

Check out the video below: