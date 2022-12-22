- Advertisement -

It was all drama as a beautiful Nigerian bride refused to attend her own wedding on the scheduled date, therefore, leaving the groom and his family confused and stranded.

Social media users who have across the video on Tiktok are still confused as to why the bride refused to show up on her own special day.

As seen in the trending video, guests and well-wishers stood outside the venue as they appeared to anticipate the bride’s appearance but she never attended the event as earlier expected.

The groom who was smartly dressed in a nice suit nearly cried his eyes out because of the peak breakfast he got served on his big day.

Netizens are blasting the lady for disgracing the groom and his family on such a day of all days and if perhaps she didn’t want to marry again, she should have briefed them earlier own rather than publicly humiliating them.

The video was shared on Tiktok by an eyewitness who is either related to either the bride or groom. He complained about spending over 150k naira on the clothing he wore to the wedding only to be disappointed in the end.

