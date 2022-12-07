A Ghanaian man dumped his bride on their wedding day for an unknown reason.

This was after the bride was seen crying and throwing herself all over the angry groom in the public.

A video gives a rather sour account of a nonchalant man who had given up on his decision to make the woman his wife.

No amount of consolation was able to place the distraught woman who paced up and down, threw herself on the ground and created a scene.

The groom was visibly supported by his best men who led him away from the scene. The poor bride was left in her gown with dirt splattered all over her, her heart broken.

Ghanaian groom dumps bride on their wedding day



Shatta Wale, Cathedral, WhatsApp, Kurt, #Jamzalbum pic.twitter.com/e4kV8i6XiP — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 7, 2022

It is unclear why the groom took that rather odd decision at the eleventh hour and it is also unclear if it was just a stunt.