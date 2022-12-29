type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBeautiful lady falls in love with a fetish priest; Shares a cute...
News

Beautiful lady falls in love with a fetish priest; Shares a cute video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Beautiful lady falls in love with a fetish priest; Shares a cute video online
- Advertisement -

A beautiful diaspora woman has gone viral on the internet after sharing a video of herself and her newly found love.

According to the lady, her previous relationship was a very toxic one because she suffered all forms of abuse until she broke up with her former lover in Mexico.

Feeling fulfilled for finding love once again, she has shared shirt clips of herself having a nice time with her new lover who is a fetish priest.

READ ALSO: Fetish Priest shoots man’s testicles after accusing him of sleeping with his wife

She said that since she was a little girl it has always been her dream to live in her motherland and love has made that possible.

“So this is why Africa has been calling my name for so many years? ??Since I was a little girl I’ve been dreaming about the day I would live in the Motherland. ??I had to be here to claim my birthright, my culture and my throne! I love this for me”


“All of the rejection and pain I’ve endured over the years was so worth it because this is what was waiting for me! ??Mama would always say “your current situation is not your final destination”. 2022 kicked off with a domestic violence incident in Mexico and its ending with a love story that only God could create in the Motherland. Whew! Allahuakbar

@vodounafricana

So this is why Africa has been calling my name for so many years? ??Since I was a little girl I’ve been dreaming about the day I would live in the Motherland. ??I had to be here to claim my birthright, my culture and my throne! I love this for me. ??All of the rejection and pain I’ve endured over the years was so worth it because this is what was waiting for me! ??Mama would always say “your current situation is not your final destination”. 2022 kicked off with a domestic violence incident in Mexico and its ending with a love story that only God could create in the Motherland. Whew! Allahuakbar! . . . . . . . . . #voltaregion #ghanaian #Ghana #ghanatiktok?? #vodou #vodoun #vodu #heka #togbe #love #motherland #africa #isaidyes #feyonce #africanspirituality #africanspiritualitymatters #atrs #mamiwata #mamiwatapriestess

? original sound – Queen Heka

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar did not visit Nogopko shrine – Fetish priest reveals

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, December 29, 2022
    Accra
    mist
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.6mph
    95 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News