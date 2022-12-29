- Advertisement -

A beautiful diaspora woman has gone viral on the internet after sharing a video of herself and her newly found love.

According to the lady, her previous relationship was a very toxic one because she suffered all forms of abuse until she broke up with her former lover in Mexico.

Feeling fulfilled for finding love once again, she has shared shirt clips of herself having a nice time with her new lover who is a fetish priest.

She said that since she was a little girl it has always been her dream to live in her motherland and love has made that possible.

“So this is why Africa has been calling my name for so many years? ??Since I was a little girl I’ve been dreaming about the day I would live in the Motherland. ??I had to be here to claim my birthright, my culture and my throne! I love this for me”



“All of the rejection and pain I’ve endured over the years was so worth it because this is what was waiting for me! ??Mama would always say “your current situation is not your final destination”. 2022 kicked off with a domestic violence incident in Mexico and its ending with a love story that only God could create in the Motherland. Whew! Allahuakbar

