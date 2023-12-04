type here...
Beautiful lady happily celebrates as she graduates from girlfriend to fiancée

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A beautiful Nigerian lady has garnered many well-wishes as she proudly displays her ring, marking her transition from being just a girlfriend to becoming a fiancee to her lover.


In the accompanying video captioned ‘Girls, I have graduated from girlfriend to fiancée,’ the lady can be seen standing and dancing beside a sturdy man believed to be her partner.


As she danced, she proudly showed off the ring on her finger, signifying her engagement to her partner.

The video and the lady’s actions have captured the attention of social media users, who have flooded the comment section to celebrate her.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Christela: “?Congratulations! Class of 2023!”

Adebare Susan (Amazing family): “?Congratulations is your fiancé dance for me. congratulations one’s again.”

Naomie: “?Awwwe. congratulations madame I am still a freshman.”

Shun: “?He’s in the neighborhood y’all’ look what he did for our good Sis! Congratulations.”

HibeeChoco: “?Congratulations oh class 2023, can’t wait for my own graduation ijn.”

Noki: “?They say the more in love you are the more you start to look like each other.”

C.A.P: “?I haven’t even made it to kindergarten and y’all are graduating.”

