- Advertisement -

Former Zylofon music signee Rebecca Acheampongmaa Acheampong known in the showbiz circles Becca has gotten some fans and a section of Ghanaians angry for failing to attend her mum’s funeral.

The mother of the songstress identified as Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti died at her base in the United Kingdom after going down with a yet-to-be-identified illness weeks ago.

The final funeral rite and burial came off last Saturday in London that saw some family members, friends and cronies of Madam Julie in attendance.

Scenes from the burial service never showed the musician in attendance at the burial which got netizens questioning why she was absent from her biological mother’s last moment.

When it was time to read the tribute by children, many expected the musician to mount the podium and read the tribute but to their surprise, his brothers Pari and Gabriel were the ones who read the tribute.

The over 1hour live video which is available on social media never saw the shadow of Becca at the burial grounds.

Check out some reactions of people after knowing Becca didn’t show up for her mother’s burial;

Becca

Becca 1

Becca 2

Becca 3

Becca 4