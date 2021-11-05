Beef Alert! Cina Soul Lands A Heavy Jab On Gyakie? – Screenshots

- Advertisement -

Singer, Cina Soul has supposedly ignited a new beef with Gyakie who is yet to react to the heavy insults from her colleague songstress.

In a “fire” tweet that has been spotted by GHpage on Cina Soul’s official Twitter handle, she threw tantrums like a child who has misplaced the candy over the New School Queenship title that has seemingly been handed to Gyakie.

Although, Cina Soul didn’t tag Gyakie in her tweet but tweeps have fingered the latter as the one the shots were fired at.

She further bragged in the tweet that she’s miles ahead of Gyakie as far as music is concerned because when she was dropping back-to-back hits, her rival was still reciting rhymes in the primary school.

She wrote;

“Don’t let the hype fool you I’ve been a Queen since you were rhyming 4x table. Sending you healing energy.”

Replies to this tweet by tweeps prove that Gyakie is the one Cina Soul was referring to.

@Nyinamfah Richmond for instance wrote; “Eiiiii beef alert…Gyakie where are you? I’m just passing by oo”.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Instead of Ghanaian musicians coming together to deliberate and share ideas on how to push the industry forward and take over the western market, they are here fighting over local titles.