Beefs are very necessary in the Dancehall music industry – Epixode

Dancehall artiste Epixode real name Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo has justified the reason why beefs are very neccessary in the dancehall genre.

Over the years we have seen musicial beefs between some artiste in the country notable amognst them is SM boss Shatta Wale and High Grade Family boss Samini which later moved on to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Though Shatta Wale and Samini’s beef was lyrical with both releasing diss songs at each other, his beef with Stonebwoy almost became bloody forcing industry person to jump in to maintain peace.

After the near bloody incident between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) last year, several people have asked that artistes must be brought to book and advised not to engage in such act.

But Epixode who also has an outstanding issue with Jupitar Da General is of the view that beefs in the dancehall industry is allowed.

Speaking on the recent clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy organised by Asaase Radio he explained that the act is a good initiative.

“It is a good initiative. When dancehall is mentioned you cannot take rivalry out of it. Jamaica who are the pioneers of Dancehall music do have something they call “Clash” which date back to the 1980’s and it has kept some artistes like Beenie Man and Bounty Killer still relevant.

The ‘Avater’ singer continued that; “So the SoundClash was alright and it is good for the industry and two artistes. We need more of these rivalries to build the industry. I’m ready to face any artiste who is ready to clash with me whether Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy’’