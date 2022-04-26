type here...
News

The behaviour of some NPP officials is disgusting – Prince David Osei

By Qwame Benedict
Prince David Osei
Actor and NPP Sympathiser Prince David Osei has complained about the attitude of some NPP officials in government describing their actions as disgusting.

People vote for others to come to power out of respect and trust, according to him, so politicians and government officials must reciprocate in their efforts to demonstrate that they are there for the people and not for their own selfish purposes.

Speaking during an interview, he stated that the President cannot do everything and that is the reason why people are selected to provide assistance.

“When we vote for you to be in an office, we respect you and we trust you and we, therefore, expect you to deliver. The president cannot do or see everything, but sometimes the mismanagement of public funds, the behaviour of some of the people we put into power is disgusting”, he said.

“When you see it, you feel sorry and ask why are these people behaving like this? Is it power-drunk, is it arrogance, what is it?”, Prince Osei said.

He also asserted in his interview that; the behaviour of some government appointees makes it looks like they are there to make the government unpopular.

    Source:Ghpage

