Police in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region are on a manhunt for a man believed to have murdered an old man at Kpetoe.

Citi News reports that the deceased, Apetor Yesu is a homeowner and was approached by the suspect for accommodation after he was left stranded at Kpetoe.

However, after escorting the suspect out of the house, Mr Apetor Yesu reportedly never returned.

His headless body was found after a search by the youth of the community.

Assemblyman for the Kpetoe South Electoral Area, Philip Akpese Jomo, said efforts were underway to find the suspect and also retrieve the head of the deceased.

He said the body cannot be buried without the head.