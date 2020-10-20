- Advertisement -

Actress/TV show host Benedicta Gafah in new photos on social media has proved doubters wrong as she has put on view her new booty after several months of hitting the gym doing restless training.

Her huge backside goes a long way to show that one with flat a$$ can also undergo gym workout because it works better than just going for surgery to enlarge ones butt.

Gafah’s body shape has been a topic that interests most social media users. It’s believed that the actress either has undergone knives to enlarge her butt or wears hip pad to make them big and firm.

This discussion has been going on for some time and finally, she has in her own way proved that she worked for her huge butts hence the release of the new photos on social media.

SEE PHOTOS BENEDICTA GAFAH(GHANA’S KIM KARDARSHIAN) BELOW;

