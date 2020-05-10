LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Bernard Nyarko delivered a possessed lady on set – Oteele reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Kumawood actor Oteele has shared a memory of the late Bernard Nyarko aka Bishop that he would never forget.

Oteele sharing his experience with GhPage.com narrated that during one of their productions, they had to shoot a scene in a river.

Upon reaching the river, they forgot to pray or even pour libation to the river.

The actress who was playing the role in the river started over acting making them wonder why she was behaving in such a manner.

The late actor who is also a pastor knew that the lady was been possessed by another spirit so he requested the lady be brought into a room where he prayed and cast out the spirit.

Otelee explained that though the knew what was happening he and his other colleagues around were just making fun of the whole situation.

Watch the video below:

He however added that Bishop actually started as a producer before finally taking up acting.

