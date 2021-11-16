type here...
Entertainment
I don’t know Bhadest Cona from anywhere – Kuami Eugene

By Qwame Benedict
Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has broken his silence about the song theft allegation levelled against him by upcoming musician Bhadest Cona.

It would be remembered that after the release of Kuami Eugene’s Bunker song, the singer came out to launch an attack at him.

According to Bhadest Cona, she had plans of featuring Kuami Eugene on her song but things didn’t work out only for her to hear the song released by Eugene.

Due to this, she also retaliated by also copying the video concept of Kuami Eugene Bunker for her song an act that has been condemned by many.

Fast forward, Ghpage TV got an exclusive one on one with the rockstar Kuami Eugene where he spoke about the song theft allegation.

He explained that to set the record straight, he has never met or spoken to Bhadest Cona over the possibility of having a collaboration together.

Kuami Eugene went on to say that Bhadest Cona doesn’t have his number that is all he can say for now.

On the song theft, he explained that he has nothing to say about that adding that Bhadest Cona is a female and he wouldn’t want to say anything that would make people say he is disrespecting females.

Source:Ghpage

