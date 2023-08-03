type here...
Bids reach Gh325,000 as microphone Cardi B threw at fan is being auctioned for Charity

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Owner of The Wave audio company, Scott Fisher, listed the microphone for sale to benefit two charity organisations. All the auction proceeds will be split between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project. Bids for the microphone have reached an impressive N22.7m, with the auction scheduled to end on August 8.

An iconic microphone thrown by rapper Cardi B at a concertgoer is currently up for auction on eBay.

The owner of the audio company Scott Fisher, that provided the microphone for Cardi’s Las Vegas performance, listed the item for sale to donate all proceeds to charity.

According to the eBay listing, 100% of the auction’s profits will be split evenly between two charitable organizations: Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

It is reported that Fisher decided to auction the microphone after being encouraged by people who saw its potential. The microphone is now deem as a collectible.

In a Facebook post, Fisher shared:

“I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago. After some encouragement from people, I decided to auction it off with 100% of the profit going to be split evenly amongst two charities.”

The microphone’s auction has garnered substantial attention, with bids reaching an impressive Gh325,000

The listing is scheduled to conclude on August 8, and the anticipation for its final sale price continues to grow.

