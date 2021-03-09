Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

- Advertisement -

Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the paramount King of the Ashanti Kingdom. Born Nana Barima Kwaku Dua, Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999.

Over the years, Ghanaians have been wondering the exact number of biological children he has considering the fact that he is the father for not just the Ashanti People but also the entire citizens of the country.

GhPage has confirmed the number of biological children of the revered supreme ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom is seven.

Check out the children of the Asante royal family below

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh

Nana Mensah Bonsu

Nana Kwaku Duah

Nana Opoku Ware

Nana Akyaa Mansa

Nana Afia Kobi (R) and her mother, Lady Julia (L)

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II is also the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana and the Sword Bearer of the United Grand Lodge of England.