type here...
GhPage News Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II
News

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

By RASHAD
The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II
The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II
- Advertisement -

Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the paramount King of the Ashanti Kingdom. Born Nana Barima Kwaku Dua, Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999.

Over the years, Ghanaians have been wondering the exact number of biological children he has considering the fact that he is the father for not just the Ashanti People but also the entire citizens of the country.

SEE ALSO: 10 Stunning photos of the daughter of Otumfour Osei Tutu who is set to replace Berla Mundi on GhOne

GhPage has confirmed the number of biological children of the revered supreme ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom is seven.

Check out the children of the Asante royal family below

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh
Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh
Nana Mensah Bonsu
Nana Mensah Bonsu
Nana Kwaku Duah
Nana Kwaku Duah
Nana Opoku Ware
Nana Opoku Ware
Nana Akyaa Mansa
Nana Akyaa Mansa
Nana Afia Kobi (R) and her mother, Lady Julia (L)
Nana Afia Kobi (R) and her mother, Lady Julia (L)
Nana Kwame Kyeretwie
Nana Kwame Kyeretwie
Biological children Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Biological children Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Biological children Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Biological children Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Otumfour Osei Tutu II is the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

SEE ALSO: Otumfour met Mahama and Akufo-Addo a day before 2016 election

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II is also the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana and the Sword Bearer of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
5.1mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News