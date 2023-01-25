Ghanaian TikToker who is known for her funny videos Martina Dwamena, who goes by the mononym Asantewaa has gone all out to pour her heart out in her latest post.

The actress and socialite have established that she resents her biological father and as such is the worst thing that has happened to her life.

She made these remarks on her WhatsApp status she uploaded moments ago. An emotional Asantewaa also accused her father wants to take away her life.

In another Whatsapp status post, the socialite pleaded with her manager to bury her just beside her late mother if she dies because her father is after her life.

Asantewaa did not disclose the reasons for her father’s alleged attack on her life.

However, she affirmed that her father is responsible for her death in case we wake up to read in the news that she is no more.