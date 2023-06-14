type here...
Bishop Ajagurajah descends on Mzgee, Fadda Dickson and UTV – Here’s why

By Armani Brooklyn
Leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Bishop Ajagurajah has expressed his utmost disappointment in Mzgee and UTV as a whole.

In a fresh scathy attack on Diana Asamoah, Bishop Ajagurajah fumed at Mzgee who is the host of UTV’s United Showbiz Program for not calling him to listen to his side of the story after interviewing Diana Asamoah about their ongoing beef last weekend.

According to disappointed Ajagurajah, Mzgee was very biased because she gave Diana Asamoah the privilege and platform to soil his enviable reputation.

Bishop-Ajagurajah
Bishop-Ajagurajah

Speaking in a live YouTube session, Bishop Ajagurajah fired UTV and Mzgee and additionally disclosed that if not for the respect he has for Fadda Dickson, he would have used several unprintable words on them.

He also revealed that because of UTV’s bias, he initially didn’t want to appear on the station’s famed entertainment program.

The displeased ‘chop bar’ pastor also vowed never to grant any interview with UTV in this life or in the next one.

