Mzgee blasts Ghanaians criticizing her for sinking the standards of UTV’s United Showbiz show

Recall that recently, Mzgee clashed with Arnold on live TV during one of the episodes of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Arnold accused MzGee of not doing her job as a host well. He said that her attitude of letting guests say whatever they want contributes to their numerous quarrels.

Bongo Ideas on the other hand has also been throwing heavy jabs at Mzgee ever since she took over from Mcbrown.

According to the entertainment critic, Mzgee doesn’t fit well enough to be the host of United Showbiz program.

Aside from Arnold and Bongo Ideas, most Ghanaians have also expressed similar opinions on social media.

Commenting on these harsh criticisms from Ghanaians, Mzgee has emphatically stated that she will never be like her predecessor, therefore Ghanaians should give her a break.

According to Mzgee, she made a name for herself in the showbiz industry by being authentic and staying true to herself.

Mzgee made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM yesterday.

