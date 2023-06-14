type here...
Mzgee blasts Ghanaians criticizing her for sinking the standards of UTV’s United Showbiz show

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I'd rather fail than become like Mcbrown - Mzgee angrily fires her haters (Video)
Mzgee has finally addressed the negative comments from most Ghanaians about her hosting style.

Recall that recently, Mzgee clashed with Arnold on live TV during one of the episodes of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Arnold accused MzGee of not doing her job as a host well. He said that her attitude of letting guests say whatever they want contributes to their numerous quarrels.

Bongo Ideas on the other hand has also been throwing heavy jabs at Mzgee ever since she took over from Mcbrown.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown reacts to Mzgee’s latest ‘attack’ on her

Mzgee reportedly takes over from Mcbrown at UTV

READ ALSO: Mzgee publicly jabs Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest interview (Video)

According to the entertainment critic, Mzgee doesn’t fit well enough to be the host of United Showbiz program.

Aside from Arnold and Bongo Ideas, most Ghanaians have also expressed similar opinions on social media.

Commenting on these harsh criticisms from Ghanaians, Mzgee has emphatically stated that she will never be like her predecessor, therefore Ghanaians should give her a break.

According to Mzgee, she made a name for herself in the showbiz industry by being authentic and staying true to herself.

Mzgee made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM yesterday.

READ ALSO: Fadda Dickson and MzGee storm social media with a hot set of stunning photos

READ ALSO: “Mzgee is the most intelligent and eloquent entertainment show host in the country”

    Source:Ghpage

