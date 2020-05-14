LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken's exposé
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

By RASHAD
0
Obinim
Angel Obinim - Kennedy Agyapong
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.

According to sources, Officers of Ghana Police services stormed his church this afternoon, Thursday 14th May 2020 to arrest him.

Report by Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kese revealed that Obinim has been on the wanted list of the police for a while now but he has been avoiding arrest until today.

The police received information he was having counseling session at his church and they went there to arrest him.

Obinim after inspecting the arrest warrant told the police he needed a moment to change his cloth before leaving for the police station.

Angel Obinim emerged from his room only to tell the police he is terribly sick and can’t go with them to the police station. In fact, within that short period, Obinim couldn’t even walk.

The police determined to effect the arrest took Obinim to a private hospital in East Legon and placed policemen by his side.

WATCH VIDEO HOW IT ALL HAPPENED BELOW

At the time of this report, Bishop Daniel Obinim is still under arrest but being held at the private hospital at East Legon.

