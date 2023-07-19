Man goes ‘blind’ after trying to cry for 7 days non-stop to set a new Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

A wave of Guinness World Record fever has taken hold of many African youths.



As people across the continent strive to push the limits and claim their own unique records. Nigerians, in particular, have been captivated by this trend, going to extreme lengths to set new benchmarks.

One such individual caught up in the excitement is Tembu Ebere, a prominent social media influencer.



Determined to break a record, he embarked on a mission to cry continuously for seven days.

Unfortunately, his ambitious endeavour took an unexpected turn when he experienced temporary blindness during the attempt.

Despite facing this setback, Tembu Ebere remained resolute, emphasizing that his tears were shed for the sake of African youths.



According to Tembu, his aim was to inspire them and demonstrate that there are no boundaries to what they can achieve.

While some perceive this trend as a passing fad, others are leveraging their record-breaking attempts to promote important causes.

In an interview with the BBC, Ebere said, “I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” adding that while he was determined to finish out on top, crying for seven days straight proved to be more challenging than he thought.

Furthermore, he disclosed that he began to experience severe headaches, a swollen face, and puffy eyes from the constant crying, before going temporarily blind for 45 minutes, he told the news publication.

