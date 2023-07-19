type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMy boyfriend beats me all the time but I can't leave him...
Lifestyle

My boyfriend beats me all the time but I can’t leave him because he buys me wigs and iPhones – Lady reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
My boyfriend beats me all the time but I can't leave him because she buys me wigs and iPhones - Lady reveals
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian woman has taken to social media to share her reasons for staying in a relationship with her abusive boyfriend.

Sandra, as she is known, revealed that despite the abuse, she’s still dating her boyfriend because he compensates for his actions by showering her with expensive gifts.

Sandra chose to express her story through a TikTok video, where she showcased some of the lavish presents she received from her abusive partner.

READ ALSO: Man goes ‘blind’ after trying to cry for 7 days non-stop to set a new Guinness World Record

Among the items were an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a collection of luxurious wigs.

However, interspersed within the video were distressing clips of Sandra crying and seeking medical attention after enduring episodes of abuse.

In an unexpected twist, Sandra expressed gratitude towards her boyfriend for these extravagant gifts, seemingly overlooking the physical and emotional pain she endures in their relationship.

The video sheds light on a complex dynamic that exists between them, one where material possessions temporarily assuage the suffering caused by abuse.

READ ALSO: Guy weeps and destroys photo frame of him and his girlfriend after suffering heartbreak – Video

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or in immediate danger, please seek help from local authorities, helplines, or organizations dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence.

READ ALSO: Hair stylist shaves client sakora for refusing to pay for her service (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79.9 ° F
    79.9 °
    79.9 °
    82 %
    4.8mph
    95 %
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways