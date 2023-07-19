My boyfriend beats me all the time but I can’t leave him because he buys me wigs and iPhones – Lady reveals

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian woman has taken to social media to share her reasons for staying in a relationship with her abusive boyfriend.

Sandra, as she is known, revealed that despite the abuse, she’s still dating her boyfriend because he compensates for his actions by showering her with expensive gifts.

Sandra chose to express her story through a TikTok video, where she showcased some of the lavish presents she received from her abusive partner.

Among the items were an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a collection of luxurious wigs.

However, interspersed within the video were distressing clips of Sandra crying and seeking medical attention after enduring episodes of abuse.

In an unexpected twist, Sandra expressed gratitude towards her boyfriend for these extravagant gifts, seemingly overlooking the physical and emotional pain she endures in their relationship.

The video sheds light on a complex dynamic that exists between them, one where material possessions temporarily assuage the suffering caused by abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or in immediate danger, please seek help from local authorities, helplines, or organizations dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence.

