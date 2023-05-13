Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Mr Joseph Aidoo Jr, a successful Ghanaian businessman who is the co-founder of Devtraco has gifted the talented Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, two brand new cars.



The generous act took place at a lively event on Friday night, where an excited crowd eagerly awaited the presentation.

The rising star, who shot to fame with his hit single “Second Sermon”, has been making waves in the music industry, culminating in his recent achievement of winning the VGMA Artist of the Year award.

Black-Sherif



This latest gesture from Aidoo is yet another indication of the musician’s growing popularity and success.

In a heartwarming video from the presentation of the cars that have surfaced online, Black Sherif expressed his appreciation for the gift.



This event marks another milestone in his remarkable journey from a struggling artist to one of Ghana’s most sought-after musicians.



Congratulations to Black Sherif on his continued success, and thanks to Joseph Aidoo Jr for his generosity and support.

