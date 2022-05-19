Black Sherif releases official video for ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ [Watch]

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif has dropped the much-anticipated music video for his hit song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ weeks after the audio went viral globally.

The intriguing visual directed by renowned videographer, David Nicole Sey was released on Thursday, May 19.

‘Kwaku the Traveller’ begins with a close shot of Black Sherif’s face with fire burning in his eyes.

The camera then zooms out to show the rapper standing in front of an audience who seem angry at Black Sherif.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is the number 1 most Shazam song in the world.

Following the commercial success of Black Sherif’s hip-hop banger, it’s only right a well-deserving music video is accompanied to complement the song.