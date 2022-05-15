type here...
Black Sherif meets US rapper Kendrick Lamar
Entertainment

Black Sherif meets US rapper Kendrick Lamar

By Albert
Black Sherif has met US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The two met at a pub in Accra days after Kendrick Lamar arrived in Ghana.

As part of the promotion of his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” amongst other things, Kendrick Lamar has taken time off to enjoy Ghanaian life and to meet the local folks.

As part of that, the new Ghanaian music prodigy Black Sherif had the privilege to meet him, shake hands and exchange pleasantries

A short video clip gives an account of a highly elated Black Sherif who relished the opportunity to meet one of the finest rappers in the world, Kendrick Lamar, on his trip to Ghana.

What was Black Sherif whispering to Kendrick Lamar?

Read more about Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Ghana HERE.

