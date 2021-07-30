- Advertisement -

Black Sherif says he can’t come and kill himself over what Ghanaians think is right or wrong after a viral photo of him enjoying himself with fair girls with big booties surfaced online.

The photo was taken during the Yaw Tog’s ‘Fake Ex’ music video shoot and instantly triggered trolls and commentaries from netizens the world over.

Some suggested that the once “sad boy” is “happy” now owing to the fact that he has become the darling boy of many music lovers after his series of sermons became the talk of the town.

Black Sherif in a post reacting to the comments that have trailed the picture said he is tired of everybody, as the teasing kept going on and on.