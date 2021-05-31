type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif in shock over his End of semester results
Entertainment

Black Sherif in shock over his End of semester results

By Qwame Benedict
Black Sherif
- Advertisement -

Newest sensation on the block Black Sherif is currently confused on social media after seeing his end of semester results.

Black Sherif who made waves a few days ago is still schooling and trying to combine both school stuff with music.

Well, the semester for most institutions are over and the results for the semester have started tricking in.

The ‘First sermon’ hitmaker is in shock after seeing his results making him question if indeed that was a true reflection of what he did last semester or maybe the school made a mistake.

He posted: “e be say them make mistake or my end of semester results norrr them send me nu? lol, the school go hard.”

See post below;

No description available.
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 31, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News