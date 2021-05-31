Black Sherif in shock over his End of semester results

- Advertisement -

Newest sensation on the block Black Sherif is currently confused on social media after seeing his end of semester results.

Black Sherif who made waves a few days ago is still schooling and trying to combine both school stuff with music.

Well, the semester for most institutions are over and the results for the semester have started tricking in.

The ‘First sermon’ hitmaker is in shock after seeing his results making him question if indeed that was a true reflection of what he did last semester or maybe the school made a mistake.

He posted: “e be say them make mistake or my end of semester results norrr them send me nu? lol, the school go hard.”

See post below;