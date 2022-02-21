type here...
Entertainment

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon Remix Track With Burna Boy Featured In NBA All-Star Game [Video]

By Albert
Black Sherif's Second Sermon Remix Track With Burna Boy Featured In NBA All Star Game
Black Sherif appears to be breaking boundaries as he has chalked up another incredible milestone with his Second Sermon Remix track, which has transcended the shores of Ghana.

The Second Sermon remix track which had Nigerian heavyweight singer Burna Boy on and was released about a week ago has performed incredibly on major streaming platforms.

Well, another feather in the cap of Black Sherif is that his song – the Second Sermon Remix – has been featured during an all-NBA match in the United States of America.

The song was one of the signature tunes that was blared across the entire court. It was a massive moment for Ghanaian music to be appreciated at a major sporting event like the NBA.

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon Remix Track With Burna Boy Featured In NBA All-Star Game

