Blakk Rasta has shared his two cents about Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s abortion saga that has been trending on social media for the past 48 hours.

After Yvonne Nelson launched her “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” book last Sunday, Sarkodie’s name has been on the lips of many Ghanaians following the revelation that the actress got pregnant for him and was forced to terminate the pregnancy.

Reacting to this, the radio show host and musician has called out Sarkodie for murdering an innocent child.

Speaking on 3FM, Blakk Rasta lamented over the fact that if Sarkodie hadn’t forced Yvonne Nelson to commit the abortion, the child would have been 13 by now.

While ranting, Blakk Rasta also quizzed about the current mental and emotional state of Sarkodie’s wife, Tracey because she will obviously be disappointed in her hubby

Yvonne Nelson has publicly revealed for the first time that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to settle down with her because he had another lover.

As of that time, the rapper was based in Tema Community 8 and his success wasn’t guaranteed then because he was still an up-and-coming musician.

Ghanaians have started blasting Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

