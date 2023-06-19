Tall list of all the male stars who have reportedly chopped Yvonne Nelson drops

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours following the launch of her new book titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

The book was launched Sunday, June 18, 2023 and some chapters in the masterpiece capture some of the bitter experiences she endured at the hands of her ex-lovers.

In a part of the book, she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.

At the time, Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond.

However, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

Talking about Iyanya, Yvonne described her relationship with the singer as a dreamy relationship with breakfast in bed and all the comforts and that she had assurance that her love with him was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.

We had a decent relationship. breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of. I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever.

He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn’t serious about he wouldn’t do that. In his hit song, “Ur Waist”, he mentioned how he lusted over me”.

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Yvonne Nelson started receiving calls from an unknown person each time she left Iyanya’s place, informing her that another actress would visit and sometimes even spend the night.

In her memoir, she revealed that the actress in question turned out to be Tonto Dikeh, who was mentioned in Iyanya’s song “Ur Waist.”

“One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over.

The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song”

Following these revelations, a tall list of all the make stars who have reportedly had a thing with the actress has popped up.

Aside from Sarkodie and Iyanya whom the actress has confirmed herself, Ice Prince, Davido, John Dumelo, Chase, Derek Boateng and Jon German have all reportedly dated Yvonne Nelson some years back.

